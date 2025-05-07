The million-dollar starter home?

On today’s episode: Marketplace’s Reema Khrais joins Kimberly to discuss two stories from opposite ends of the housing spectrum – cuts to rental assistance programs and the soaring cost of starter homes. Then, Kimberly explains yet another reason why the rest of the world is giving the U.S. major side-eye. And we’ll smile about a slimy substance that might help keep microplastics at bay and parrots connecting over Facetime.
“Proposed cuts to housing programs could affect millions, experts warn” from The Washington Post
LISTEN: This Is Uncomfortable Season 11 from Marketplace
“You Have a Message From Taiwan” by The Wall Street Journal
“Why the Asian currency blowup matters” from Axios
“Scientists Taught Pet Parrots to Video Call Each Other—and the Birds Loved It” from Smithsonian Magazine
“Okra and fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water, finds research” on Phys.org
Correction (May 8, 2025): An earlier version of this story misstated the dollar amount of the White House’s proposed cuts to federal housing assistance programs. The error has been deleted.