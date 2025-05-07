The million-dollar starter home?

On today’s episode: Marketplace’s Reema Khrais joins Kimberly to discuss two stories from opposite ends of the housing spectrum – cuts to rental assistance programs and the soaring cost of starter homes. Then, Kimberly explains yet another reason why the rest of the world is giving the U.S. major side-eye. And we’ll smile about a slimy substance that might help keep microplastics at bay and parrots connecting over Facetime.

Correction (May 8, 2025): An earlier version of this story misstated the dollar amount of the White House’s proposed cuts to federal housing assistance programs. The error has been deleted.