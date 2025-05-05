How are companies handling tariffs? Exactly like we predicted

The Trump administration is hoping tariffs will spur companies to bring manufacturing back to the United States. But a new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found that most companies are planning to deal with tariffs another way. (Spoiler alert: we totally saw this coming!) We’ll also discuss how the Department of Homeland Security is hoping to cut the cost of mass deportations. Plus, did Trump get the idea to reopen Alcatraz from a movie?
Here's everything we talked about today:
