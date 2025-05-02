Marketplace®

On today’s episode, Kimberly joins "Economics on Tap" from the Toronto airport. We’ll unpack President Trump’s elimination of a tariff loophole known as the de minimus exemption that went into effect today, meaning low-cost shipments will no longer enter the United States tariff-free. Without it, Americans could start to feel some serious tariff pain. And, President Trump is renewing threats to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here's everything we talked about today:

