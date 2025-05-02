On today’s episode, Kimberly joins "Economics on Tap" from the Toronto airport. We’ll unpack President Trump’s elimination of a tariff loophole known as the de minimus exemption that went into effect today, meaning low-cost shipments will no longer enter the United States tariff-free. Without it, Americans could start to feel some serious tariff pain. And, President Trump is renewing threats to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Trump's tariffs come for fast fashion, and the blowback could be fierce." from Politico
"Harvard President Says Any Move to Revoke Tax-Exempt Status Would Be ‘Highly Illegal’" from The Wall Street Journal
"Trump aims to cut $6 billion from NASA budget, shifting $1 billion to Mars-focused missions" from CNBC
"Visit this store for a free iris scan to ‘prove’ you’re human, not AI" from The Washington Post
"MoviePass’ Next Big Bet: A Fantasy Box Office App" from The Hollywood Reporter
"A little retirement, as a treat" from Marketplace
