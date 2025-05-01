Buy less, pay more?

This week, President Trump acknowledged his tariffs were resulting in costlier items in the U.S., but maintained his position that China was taking the majority of the heat. If people can’t afford to buy as much, might that be a recipe for recession? We’ll discuss, and answer a listener’s question on what exactly a recession really is. Plus, how uncertain economic conditions might make someone reconsider a luxury cheese purchase.

Here's everything we talked about today:

