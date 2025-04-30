What’s driving the GDP slowdown?

The Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of this year. We’ll break down the GDP math formula and dig into what the latest report says about where the U.S. economy may be headed. And, should businesses be transparent about the impact of tariffs on prices? A nixed plan from Amazon serves as a cautionary tale of the political risks. Plus, feeling stressed these days? Cow cuddling and bee therapy might help.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Trump blames Biden after GDP shrinks in first quarter, says growth will 'take a while'" from CNBC
"Businesses weigh how much to tell customers about tariffs' impact on price" from Marketplace
"Trump-Bezos call sets stage for tense earnings report from Amazon" from CNBC
"Trump vs. Amazon’s Brilliant Tariff Idea" from The Wall Street Journal
"The Americans Fled Vietnam 50 Years Ago. I Visited the Buildings They Left Behind." from The New York Times
"Anxious about the world? Cow cuddling or bee buzzing might help ease your stress" from The Denver Post
Got a question for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.