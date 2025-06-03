Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Million Bazillion

Subscribe:

Season 8Episode 1Jun 3, 2025

What is the lottery, and how does it work?

The odds are not in your favor.

Download
What is the lottery, and how does it work?
Binglin Hu

Subscribe:

It’s a new season of “Million Bazillion!” In this episode, Ryan and Bridget dive into the world of lotteries after listener Oskar asked how they work. With the help of a talking stat(istics) cat, they learn just how tricky it is to win big. But like many lottery hopefuls, Ryan and Bridget still buy a ticket with a plan they think will help them beat the odds. Will their idea work? Listen to find out!

Infographic showing the odds of winning the lottery
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starts you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about the lottery:

  1. What do you think about the lottery? Are you curious to play?

  2. Do you think Bridget and Ryan made the right choice to play the lottery a second time? What would you have done?

  3. Would you rather get $5, or risk the chance of losing $1 to win $10? Why?

  4. What’s your lucky number? Why?

  5. Talk to your child about whether you ever played the lottery and what you learned from it.

  6. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money? 

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your child has more questions about the lottery, send them to us using this online form.

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.