Financially Inclined

Season 4Episode 8Apr 25, 2025

"It's giving me the ick": Dating and money

We’ve got tips for navigating conversations about money in romantic relationships

Mallory Brangan

When you go on a date, how do you decide who pays? When you have a conflict with your partner over money, what’s the best way to talk about it? No matter how old you are, mixing money and romance can get awkward real quick!

In this episode, host Yanely Espinal speaks with author and financial therapist Aja Evans about how to tackle money conversations in your romantic life. Evans stresses the importance of getting real about what you want from the other person and being upfront about your own financial situation. “All of this is going to be deep,” she says. “All of this is going to be emotional. We’re going to take a baby step toward that process of vulnerability.”

Being vulnerable means communicating openly and honestly with people you feel comfortable around, even when it’s difficult. “I think we need to rebrand vulnerability to the max,” Evans explains. “We have acted like it’s a sign of weakness, but really when you’re being vulnerable, that is probably the strongest you can be.”

Think you’re financially inclined? Dig deeper into money and dating:

Are you in an educational setting? Here’s a handy listening guide.

Thanks for listening to this episode of “Financially Inclined”! We’d love to hear what you learned from it or any questions you’d like us to answer in a future episode. You can shoot us an email at financiallyinclined@marketplace.org or tell us using this online form.

The Team

