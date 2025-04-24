Marketplace®

This Is Uncomfortable April 24, 2025 Transcript

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Oh my gosh, one time I, I made fun of my boss who was sleeping at his desk on the company Slack channel, and it went to like, the everybody Slack channel.

Reema Khrais: [Gasp] No!

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Yes. [laugh]

Reema Khrais: Oh no!

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: And I was so embarrassed!

Reema Khrais: Hey y’all, it’s me Reema, I’m back in your feeds. Here to let you know that we’re dropping four brand-new episodes of This is Uncomfortable starting next week.

We get into workplace drama, the financial trade offs people make, and the moments where something has to give.

Bryer Rossi: I can’t keep working here.

Sister Monica Clare: Oh my gosh, I am going to end up living on the streets. I am going to be under a bridge

Reema Khrais: We’ve got a story about two best friends who come up with an unconventional plan when one of them can’t afford childcare and the other needs a new job

Bryer Rossi: I was like, look, your leave's coming up, in like, two weeks, like, I'll put in my two weeks, and we'll just start it, we'll just do it.

Hanna Sanborn: I was just like, let's do it. We’re doing it. We're getting you out of this situation. We're getting me out of this situation. You tell me how much your rate is, and I will pay it every week.

Reema Khrais: We’ve also got a brand-new “Money Fight” episode! What happens when the search for a dream home turns into a power struggle.

Chantal Libsack: I don't wanna go out to dinner with you. I'm gonna stay at home and just reminisce about how I'm always gonna live in a tiny apartment because you'll never be ready to buy a home.

Reema Khrais: How did you feel when she said that?

Travis Libsack: I definitely told her I felt like she was trying to blackmail me.

Reema Khrais: And I talk with a woman who went from pursuing a career in Hollywood to taking a vow of poverty.

Sister Monica Clare: I had no more savings, closed my savings account, my checking account, shut down my cards. That's really scary.

Reema Khrais: Plus - something new this season! We’re answering your questions about toxic workplaces and pay discrepancies with our new advice series we’re calling “Work Drama.”

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Oh girl. You gotta go. Yeah.

Reema Khrais: You have to leave? [laugh]

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: I mean, you can go.

Reema Khrais: Yeah, yeah.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: I think some people hold on for too long. I mean, you don't have to go on interviews and apply for a ton of jobs, but…

Reema Khrais: Just remind yourself…

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: Yeah, remind yourself there’s…

Reema Khrais: … there are more workplaces out there, yeah.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos: A thousand percent.

Reema Khrais: Our new season drops May 1st, with episodes out every Thursday. I’ll catch y’all then.