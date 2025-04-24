Marketplace®

Season 11Apr 24, 2025

"This Is Uncomfortable" is back May 1

“This Is Uncomfortable” returns for its 11th season. New episodes coming Thursdays.

“This Is Uncomfortable” returns with four brand-new episodes about life and how money messes with it.

This season: Two best friends, struggling with work and unaffordable child care, come up with an unconventional solution that reshapes their relationship. A woman walks away from a Hollywood career to take a vow of poverty. Our “Money Fight” series is back, following a couple whose search for a dream home turns into a power struggle. And in our new advice series, "Work Drama," we tackle your uncomfortable work questions on toxic offices and pay discrepancies.

New episodes drop starting May 1.

