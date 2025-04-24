Congress' tug-of-war for tariff authority

Today, we’re answering questions from our listeners about everything going on in this economy (we know, it’s a lot). Like, whatever happened to that bipartisan bill that would pass authority over tariffs back to Congress? We’ll get into the status of the legislation and how states are jumping into the fight. Plus, we’ll discuss the legality of the Trump administration’s funding freezes and how foreign trade zones are helping some companies avoid sky-high tariffs.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“Congress gave presidents power over tariffs. They could aways take it back” from CNN Politics
“12 States Sue Trump Over His Tariffs” from The New York Times
“Trump says he has 'no intention' of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell” from AP News
“If Trump wants rate cuts, he would likely need to replace the Fed's full board along with Powell” from CNBC
“How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent” from Marketplace
“Trump tariffs lead to surge of companies parking imports in tax-free 'foreign trade zones’” from CNBC
“How Foreign Trade Zones In The U.S. Came Into Existence” from NPR
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.