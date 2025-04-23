Marketplace®

How We Survive

Season 7Episode 3Apr 23, 2025

ESG, Reincarnated

The new shape of climate-conscious investing.

Can we invest our way out of the climate crisis? That’s the question we started this series with, and in this episode, we try to answer that question.

So far, we’ve been talking about the trillions of dollars of investor capital that could fund climate solutions or keep fueling the crisis. But what about our own money? What can we as individuals do to protect our savings from climate risk and not contribute to the problem?

One place where you might have more power than you think is in your retirement savings. By taking a closer look at how you invest that money, you could potentially reduce your carbon impact more than going vegan, putting solar on your roof or buying an electric car.

And while environmental, social and governance investing might be dead — or deeply wounded — some governments aren’t backing off climate-conscious investing. New York City has developed an aggressive investing strategy to accelerate its energy transition; it’s invested billions of dollars in climate solutions, and it’s divesting from some fossil fuel companies. 

In this episode, we look at the future of climate-conscious investing. Host Amy Scott pops the hood of her own retirement investments and shows you how you can too. We also visit a battery storage farm in the Bronx to see how New York City is leveraging its shareholder power to fund climate solutions. Finally, we look at a phenomenon that has emerged in the wake of the ESG backlash — something called “greenhushing.”

