Apr 20, 2025

The world economic order is shifting. So is America’s place in it.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: We’re in an unprecedented economic moment. But this time really is different. America’s place in the global economy is shifting. And what happens next is going to matter for businesses, consumers and you. Today, Kai Ryssdal’s popping into your feed with special coverage and reporting from Marketplace to help you make sense of the scale and scope of the economic change in real time.

