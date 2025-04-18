Trump's immigration crackdown is coming for legal workers

Undocumented workers aren’t the only immigrants being targeted by the Donald Trump administration. Green card holders are facing deportation threats as well. We’ll discuss the far-reaching implications of Trump’s immigration crackdown, from the labor market to higher education. Plus, what Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s deportation case could mean for due process. And, we’ll weigh in on crunchy foods and living underwater during a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Expands to Green Card Holders" from The New York Times
Tweet from the White House
"Colleges Fear Decline in International Student Enrollment" from Inside Higher Ed
"A Young Generation Goes to Work for Mom and Dad Inc." from The Wall Street Journal
"How crunch took over our taste buds" from Fast Company
"The Techno-Utopian Seasteaders Who Want to Colonize the Ocean" from The New York Times
"Fox Nation Plans Game Show About Isolated People Guessing What Trump Did In His First 90 Days" from The Hollywood Reporter
Got a question for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.