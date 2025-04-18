Marketplace®

Financially Inclined

Season 4Episode 7Apr 18, 2025

How to negotiate

Using research, relationships and compromise to get what you want.

Mallory Brangan

Whether you want a later curfew, higher pay at your job or extra credit at school, negotiation can help you get it. But sometimes that initial confrontation can feel daunting!

In this episode, host Yanely Espinal talks with career coach and personal finance writer Mandi Woodruff-Santos about the ins and outs of negotiation. Although it may seem intimidating, Woodruff-Santos says negotiation is ultimately about asking yourself, “What do I need from the situation, what does the other person need, and how can we meet in the middle?” 

And negotiation is not just for stuffy businessmen! “As a teenager, you actually have lots of opportunities to advocate for yourself,” Woodruff-Santos explains. Think about bargaining for a secondhand tablet or your first car — or even your college tuition. Woodruff-Santos shares her own M.A.K.E.R. Method to help you succeed.

  1. Make them excited to hire you: People will want to help you if you have a good reputation and strong preexisting relationship.

  2. Attract multiple offers: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket! More options give you more bargaining power.

  3. Know your value: Do your research ahead of time to figure out what’s fair.

  4. Eliminate their objections: Anticipate any potential concerns and have a counterargument ready to go.

  5. Rock the counteroffer: The first word is not always the final word, so confidently suggest an alternative. 

Woodruff-Santos acknowledges that this process can be awkward, and that’s OK. “You’ve probably been told from a young age that it’s not polite to speak up and ask for what you want,” she says. “You have to unlearn that.” 

Think you’re financially inclined? Dig deeper into negotiation:

Are you in an educational setting? Here’s a handy listening guide.

Thanks for listening to this episode of “Financially Inclined”! We’d love to hear what you learned from it or any questions you’d like us to answer in a future episode. You can shoot us an email at financiallyinclined@marketplace.org  or tell us using this online form.

The Team

How to negotiate