From "Financially Inclined": How to negotiate

Hey Million Bazillionaires! Ryan and Bridget are working hard on brand-new episodes for our next season. In the meantime, we're doing something special today. We're sharing an episode from our friends at Marketplace’s podcast for young people, “Financially Inclined.” It's all about negotiation. That means learning how to speak up for yourself, make fair deals and solve problems in smart ways. It's a skill grown-ups use all the time. But negotiation isn't just for adults. Kids do it every day at home, school and even the playground. We’ve talked before about why negotiation is such an important skill. But if you still have questions, this episode is for you!
Want more “Financially Inclined”? Check out the rest of the season wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question you want Million Bazillion to answer? Send it to us!
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.