From "Financially Inclined": How to negotiate

Hey Million Bazillionaires! Ryan and Bridget are working hard on brand-new episodes for our next season. In the meantime, we're doing something special today. We're sharing an episode from our friends at Marketplace’s podcast for young people, “Financially Inclined.” It's all about negotiation. That means learning how to speak up for yourself, make fair deals and solve problems in smart ways. It's a skill grown-ups use all the time. But negotiation isn't just for adults. Kids do it every day at home, school and even the playground. We’ve talked before about why negotiation is such an important skill. But if you still have questions, this episode is for you!

