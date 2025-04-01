“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

When Bryan Tetorakis co-opened his bar, Bad Medicine, in Cleveland, he had a vision for the music. “We don’t do any streaming whatsoever. No Spotify, no Tidal,” he said. Instead, music plays on vinyl records through the bar’s high-fidelity stereo system.



The year is off to a rough start for bars and restaurants, and price changes to ingredients like eggs have already caused Tetorakis to make recipe substitutions. “Egg white cocktails … people request them all the time. But egg whites cost about a dollar now, so it gets a little difficult.”

The foam on “Rocket Skates,” a Deftones song and Bad Medicine house cocktail, is now prepared with aquafaba, or simply, chickpea water.

To hear Tetorakis’ full story, use the media player above.

