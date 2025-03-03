Chances are you’ve experienced fraud or a scam at some point. About two-thirds of Americans have, according to a Bankrate survey released Monday. And about one-third have gone through it in just the past year. But the victims might not fit the demographics you’d expect.

On a personal note, I’m really careful. Yet, on Tuesday, someone managed to steal from my checking account. So I felt a little better when Sarah Foster, the equally careful Bankrate analyst, said she was a fraud victim recently too.

“Someone somehow had access to my personal information and was opening cellphone accounts in my name,” said Foster. “My credit score had dipped by about 100 points.”

Nearly three-quarters of respondents who said they’ve taken recent steps to protect themselves against fraud have been targeted.

“I think that it is becoming a lot harder to protect our financial information and scammers are getting a lot more advanced,” said Foster.

Baby boomers are scammed or defrauded more than any other generation, according to the survey. But con artists and thieves have found effective ways of targeting Gen Z too.

“There are a lot of fraudsters that reach out to my dog Instagram and are like, ‘Hey, we want to give you this product for free, but we just need you to pay shipping,’” said researcher and dog owner Selena Larson, who works at the cybersecurity company Proofpoint.

“You see this, and you just think it’s kind of normalized, because, oh well, you know, influencers get this all the time,” said Larson.

Larson said the proactive steps we already know — avoiding suspicious links or requests, using two-factor authentication — those are important. But they aren’t enough to stay safe.

Scott Talbott at the trade group Electronic Transactions Association checks his accounts every day, yet someone tried to file a fake tax return in his name.

“Unfortunately, you also have to be reactive, and when you see fraud, to take steps quickly to shut it down, as you did,” said Talbott.

In my case, being proactive didn’t stop the fraud. Being reactive did. I froze the account right after the first transaction came through, so I lost a total of $5.