Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January

Elizabeth Trovall Feb 28, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cold temperatures made many households across the country shell out more for heating last month. Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Utilities took a bigger bite out of consumer spending in January

Elizabeth Trovall Feb 28, 2025
Heard on:
Cold temperatures made many households across the country shell out more for heating last month. Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

U.S. consumer spending slid on everything from cars to clothing in January, which makes sense after the holidays. But one category went up 29%, according to the Department of Commerce. That’s housing and utilities, which has been a pain point for lower-income consumers in particular.

January spending is often about essentials, said Morning Consult’s Deni Koenhemsi. But utilities are subject to the weather.  

“We’ve had really cold temperatures on the southern United States and East Coast,” said Koenhemsi.  

Like snow in Houston. And the cold has a double whammy effect on utilities, especially for natural gas-heated homes, said David Tinsley with Bank of America Institute. 

“You’ve got the price of gas rising, but they also have to burn more gas in order to counter this unseasonably cold weather,” said Tinsley.

His review of electricity, gas and water payments showed a 6% year-on-year increase in January. But different households are feeling the pinch differently. While richer people pay more for utilities — they often have bigger homes — they don’t pay a ton more than people who are poorer.

 “It’s certainly tougher for people at the lower, lower end of the income distribution,” said Tinsley.

That leads some families to make drastic decisions, according to a survey by the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute.

“A very high percentage of people leave their thermostats or their air conditioning at uncomfortable temperatures or even turn it off completely because of the fear of being shut off,” said Margo Weisz, executive director of the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute.  

She said households have also given up entertainment, medicine and school supplies to pay their energy bills. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 PM PST
29:30
7:59 AM PST
10:19
3:05 AM PST
10:52
3:00 AM PST
1:07
Feb 27, 2025
10:31
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor
How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?
Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding
Los Angeles Wildfires
Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding
Lately, the scoop on the bond market is like ice cream roulette
National Debt
Lately, the scoop on the bond market is like ice cream roulette