Trump administration pulls federal approval of congestion pricing in New York City

Samantha Fields Feb 20, 2025
New York is the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing. Alex Kent/Getty Images
Trump administration pulls federal approval of congestion pricing in New York City

Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
The Trump administration said it has pulled federal approval of congestion pricing in New York City. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hocul informing her on Wednesday. In response, Governor Hochul has said that she will not end the tolling program until a court tells her to.

New York became the first city in the country to implement congestion pricing in January.

Anyone who drives into Midtown or lower Manhattan now has to pay a toll — $9 for most cars during peak times, more for trucks. That money is set to fund much-needed repairs to the MTA, the city’s public transit system.

Since congestion pricing went into effect, the MTA says there’s already less traffic, and recent polling shows about 60% of New Yorkers think the program should remain in place.

But Trump said he’s concerned it’s posing “significant burdens” to city businesses, commuters and residents. The MTA says it’s already filed papers in federal court to try to keep congestion pricing in place.

