Adventures in Housing

For a Minnesota couple, moving into a senior housing co-op made aging in place feasible

Sarah Leeson Feb 17, 2025
Kirsten Harrison has a view of the Twin Cities from her two-bedroom unit in the 55+ housing cooperative that she and her husband moved into in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Photo credit: Kirsten Harrison
Adventures in Housing

For a Minnesota couple, moving into a senior housing co-op made aging in place feasible

Sarah Leeson Feb 17, 2025
Kirsten Harrison has a view of the Twin Cities from her two-bedroom unit in the 55+ housing cooperative that she and her husband moved into in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Photo credit: Kirsten Harrison
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
According to recent survey data, 75% of older adults want to age in their homes. However, between accessibility and care needs that emerge later in life, 44% feel a move is inevitable.

That’s not to say that aging in place is impossible, though.

Kirsten Harrison was searching for a local place for her mother to move into so that she and her husband could help care for her. When they found a 55+ housing co-op in Golden Valley, Minnesota, they realized that it fit their own needs as well.

“For people who can afford it, you can age in place,” said Harrison. “And we’ve now gotten into a community that we didn’t know we needed.”

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

 

