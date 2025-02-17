According to recent survey data, 75% of older adults want to age in their homes. However, between accessibility and care needs that emerge later in life, 44% feel a move is inevitable.

That’s not to say that aging in place is impossible, though.

Kirsten Harrison was searching for a local place for her mother to move into so that she and her husband could help care for her. When they found a 55+ housing co-op in Golden Valley, Minnesota, they realized that it fit their own needs as well.

“For people who can afford it, you can age in place,” said Harrison. “And we’ve now gotten into a community that we didn’t know we needed.”

