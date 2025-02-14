Bytes: Week in ReviewUnlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
My Economy

A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant

Sofia Terenzio Feb 14, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
CCB Bistro & Vine serves dinner and drinks in a unique space surrounded by books. Courtesy Mindy Kuhn
My Economy

A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant

Sofia Terenzio Feb 14, 2025
Heard on:
CCB Bistro & Vine serves dinner and drinks in a unique space surrounded by books. Courtesy Mindy Kuhn
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Mindy Kuhn and Shonali Thomas are co-owners of CCB Bistro & Vine, a wine bar, restaurant and bookstore in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Kuhn and Thomas were introduced through a mutual friend. Kuhn, who also works as a book publisher, helped Thomas publish her cookbook prior to starting a business together. At the time, Thomas was working as a caterer. The pair became fast friends. With the shared goal of expanding their businesses, the two decided to open CCB Bistro & Vine.

The two parts of the business, the bookstore and restaurant, are complementary. “When you walk into the restaurant, the books are around the edge,” Kuhn said, describing the setup of the shop. “So oftentimes people come in, they’ll get drinks or food, and then they’ll shop for books.”

Shonali Thomas (left) and Mindy Kuhn started their relationship as author and publisher. Now, they’re business partners and close friends. (Courtesy Kuhn)

To hear more from Thomas and Kuhn about their business, click the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:32 PM PST
27:58
4:01 PM PST
26:42
7:52 AM PST
8:22
3:07 AM PST
14:58
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The slashing of the federal workforce begins
Marketplace Morning Report
The slashing of the federal workforce begins
A third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, poll finds
A third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, poll finds
How to actually tackle government waste
Make Me Smart
How to actually tackle government waste
Building new housing on federally owned land could shrink the national shortage
Building new housing on federally owned land could shrink the national shortage