A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Mindy Kuhn and Shonali Thomas are co-owners of CCB Bistro & Vine, a wine bar, restaurant and bookstore in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Kuhn and Thomas were introduced through a mutual friend. Kuhn, who also works as a book publisher, helped Thomas publish her cookbook prior to starting a business together. At the time, Thomas was working as a caterer. The pair became fast friends. With the shared goal of expanding their businesses, the two decided to open CCB Bistro & Vine.

The two parts of the business, the bookstore and restaurant, are complementary. “When you walk into the restaurant, the books are around the edge,” Kuhn said, describing the setup of the shop. “So oftentimes people come in, they’ll get drinks or food, and then they’ll shop for books.”

Shonali Thomas (left) and Mindy Kuhn started their relationship as author and publisher. Now, they’re business partners and close friends. (Courtesy Kuhn)

To hear more from Thomas and Kuhn about their business, click the audio player above.

