“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Opening up a brick-and-mortar location isn’t easy, and one of the biggest hurdles is finding the right space for a business. Owners need to consider everything from foot traffic, to parking availability to owning versus renting. To further complicate things, some businesses need a really specific kind of space to operate.
Christine and Alan Herron are co-founders of Achieve Sports, a recreation complex in Aurora, Colorado. After five years of searching for a second location to expand into, they finally found a grocery store that fit the bill.
“It’s very expensive,” Christine said. “I mean, real estate — especially in Colorado — within the last several years has been pretty extreme, so that was definitely a challenge. And then just the costs to remodel it, it was a very, very big step for us.”
