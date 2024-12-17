Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the trusted economic news you rely on with a tax-deductible year-end gift to Marketplace! Give Now 🎁

Why sky-high cocoa prices don’t deter chocolate lovers

Matt Levin Dec 17, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Commodities experts expect cocoa bean prices to remain high next year. aluxum/Getty Images

Why sky-high cocoa prices don’t deter chocolate lovers

Matt Levin Dec 17, 2024
Heard on:
Commodities experts expect cocoa bean prices to remain high next year. aluxum/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

You know that “Forrest Gump” line, “Life is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get”? To update that for 2024, “Life is like a box of chocolates: increasingly expensive!”

New York-traded cocoa futures hit yet another all-time high Tuesday — the price of a metric ton of cocoa beans has basically doubled since the beginning of the year. Drought-diminished harvests in West Africa are partly to blame.

At what price point will even the most loyal chocoholics pare back the $26 billion they spend on chocolate candy every year?

Well apparently, some people are willing to pay $400 for a very special single bar of chocolate. It’s from Ecuador, and it even comes with a special set of tongs.

“And why is this? Because our skin has natural oils, and the natural oils actually change the flavor of the chocolate bar,” explained Alexis Villacis. He’s an applied microeconomist who researches, among other things, the chocolate industry at Ohio State University.

Obviously most people don’t pay $400 for chocolate. But Villacis said craft chocolate lovers — the kind that splurge for those bougie dark chocolates in the candy aisle — they’ll absorb higher costs.

Regular Joe Six-Pack though, who occasionally pairs his Bud Light with some M&M’s, he’s got options.

“So instead of buying, you know, a pack of M&M’s, he might say, ‘Well, I’m just gonna stay with Skittles,'” Villacis said.

Some consumers may switch to desserts that contain chocolate, as opposed to chocolate-first desserts — think chocolate chip cookies instead of that Lindt bar.

Although we may see companies push the limit of that ever so delicate chip-to-cookie ratio, said Kelsey Olsen, a food and drink consumer insights analyst at Mintel.

“Maybe we’ll see manufacturers and brands shifting their formulations to be less chocolate in there,” she said.

Commodities experts expect cocoa bean prices to remain high next year, but Carla Martin at the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute said she doesn’t expect demand to drop all that much.

“People buy based on mood,” she said. “You can be in a bad mood and consume chocolate and then report being in a good mood.”

And even if it’s more expensive, chocolate is still a relatively cheap coping mechanism.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:24 PM PST
29:02
10:00 AM PST
36:12
7:49 AM PST
9:26
3:06 AM PST
9:48
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What's with all the retail store closings?
What's with all the retail store closings?
Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?
Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?
The download on Trump 2.0 and tech
Marketplace Tech
The download on Trump 2.0 and tech
Why do so many Americans get their health care claims denied?
Why do so many Americans get their health care claims denied?