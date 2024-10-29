Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

A singing career in opera burnt her out, but compassion fueled a new passion

Sarah Leeson Oct 29, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fifteen years into Kerriann Otaño's opera career, her passion changed to working for artists behind the scenes. Courtesy Meghan Newberry Photography
My Economy

A singing career in opera burnt her out, but compassion fueled a new passion

Sarah Leeson Oct 29, 2024
Heard on:
Fifteen years into Kerriann Otaño's opera career, her passion changed to working for artists behind the scenes. Courtesy Meghan Newberry Photography
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Kerriann Otaño found opera at 14, when a former opera singer heard her sing and decided to take her under her wing. That decision eventually turned into a 15-year career for Otaño singing professionally for a variety of opera houses. Eventually, though, Otaño found herself getting burned out.

“I was really isolated,” said Otaño. “As a freelancer, you bounce from city to city. You really don’t have connection to the community that you’re living in, and you’re performing at a really, really high level. If you can’t sing the high C that you need to sing that night, if you have to call out, you don’t get paid. That led to a really dark period where I couldn’t sing without crying.”

Otaño said the anxiety got worse and worse, to the point where she confessed the difficulty she was having to the general director at the opera house she was meant to start at next. But, instead of being fired as she had feared, she found support.

“The general director of the company at the time asked, ‘If you leave here, do you have health insurance?’ And I said no. And he said, ‘Well then, we’re not going to have you leave in a crisis,'” Otaño recalled. “This is unheard of in opera. I didn’t know that we could take care of each other like this.”

Listen to the media player above to learn how that response changed Otaño’s career path.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 PM PDT
42:15
3:53 PM PDT
28:16
7:44 AM PDT
8:06
3:05 AM PDT
11:43
3:00 AM PDT
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades