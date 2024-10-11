Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Why did a lithium firm sell for billions when the metal’s price is falling?

Henry Epp Oct 11, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Workers open an electric vehicle battery pack at a Volkswagen recycling plant Germany in 2022 to recover valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

Why did a lithium firm sell for billions when the metal’s price is falling?

Henry Epp Oct 11, 2024
Heard on:
Workers open an electric vehicle battery pack at a Volkswagen recycling plant Germany in 2022 to recover valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

The price of lithium has been on a roller coaster ride over the past few years. The metal is, of course, a crucial component in batteries.

Lithium prices shot up around 2021 as electric vehicle investments and sales took off. Then, last year, prices plunged as more supply came online and EV sales started to level off.

But despite the down market, mining giant Rio Tinto is buying a lithium company for $6.7 billion.

If the lithium market has been struggling so much, it’s fair to wonder why a big mining company decided to spend billions to increase its footprint in it.

“This is a countercyclical move on the part of Rio Tinto and pretty opportunistic,” said Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners.

Translation: Rio Tinto is following the first half of an old investing adage — buy low. Its expectation is that lithium’s a good bet in the long run.

“They’re looking out five, 10, 15 years from now and want to be a part of this shift, regardless of near-term fluctuations with respect to EV demand,” Berry said.

Because even though that demand has fallen well short of car companies’ very lofty expectations from a few years ago, it’s a technology that’s probably not going away, said Jessika Trancik at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“There are good reasons to expect that growth and demand for EVs to continue, and therefore a continued growth in demand for lithium,” Trancik said.

In the U.S., that demand growth could really start to climb again in the next decade, said Tom Moerenhout, a professor at Columbia University, because EV costs could keep falling, and “the other element is availability of charging infrastructure, and that is also improving.”

And lithium batteries will probably still be powering EVs five to 10 years from now, said Adam Megginson, a senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, because lithium is special.

“You kind of can’t get past that chemistry fundamental, which is how light it is versus how much energy it’s able to store, which is so important for EV applications where you’re carrying that weight around,” Megginson said.

And while it’s waiting for the price of lithium to rebound, Rio Tinto has other ways to make money, including iron ore and aluminum, Moerenhout said.

“That means that they can carry risk for a longer time. That means that they can wait for the lithium price to increase for a longer time,” Moerenhout said.

And eventually, if all goes to plan, they can complete the other half of that old investing adage and sell high.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
7:51
3:07 AM PDT
13:19
Oct 10, 2024
28:21
Oct 10, 2024
19:49
Oct 10, 2024
54:30
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote