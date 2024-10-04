Introducing “What’s That Like?”
Ever hear about an odd line of work and think, “Huh, I wonder what that’s like”? Well, so have we. In “What’s That Like?” — a new series produced by “Marketplace Morning Report” — we explore the odd, unusual and downright weird jobs that help prop up our economy.
Have you worked a strange job yourself? Or heard of a bizarre line of work you want to learn more about? Let us know! Write to us using the form below.
Work an odd job? Or have an odd career? Describe it for us below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “What’s That Like?”
