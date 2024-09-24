Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
💙 We need 2,500 donors this fall to stay on track. Every gift matters! Give Now

Can cement and concrete be made greener?

Stephanie Hughes Sep 24, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Limestone is heated up in kilns to around 2,732 degrees to make cement. nicolamargaret/Getty Images

Can cement and concrete be made greener?

Stephanie Hughes Sep 24, 2024
Heard on:
Limestone is heated up in kilns to around 2,732 degrees to make cement. nicolamargaret/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The cement industry is a big emitter of carbon dioxide, making up about 7% of emissions globally. There’s interest in changing that, including from the industry itself.

Two major producers of cement, Holcim and CRH, are backing a startup called Sublime Systems, the company announced Tuesday. It’s developed an alternative way of creating cement that generates fewer emissions than the traditional process.

Cement is traditionally made primarily from limestone. It’s heated up in kilns to around 2,732 degrees Fahrenheit.

So hot, electricity won’t really get the job done, said Jeremy Gregory, who leads the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Climate and Sustainability Consortium. 

“We pretty much have to use fossil fuels now, either coal or natural gas,” Gregory said.

Gregory, who also counts Holcim as a backer of his research at MIT, said that’s one reason cement-making is carbon intensive. Another is that limestone emits carbon as it’s heated up.

Cement is a key ingredient — basically the glue — in concrete, which we use a lot of.

“Concrete is the most-used substance on Earth besides water,” Gregory said.

There are ways to make cement with less carbon, including using biomass instead of fossil fuels to heat up the kilns. 

Also, companies are making cement blends that include alternatives to limestone.

There’s also a push to capture the carbon that’s being emitted at cement plants, said Paul Adeleke with the Global Cement and Concrete Association.

But, he said, decarbonization does come at a price. 

“It would add about 5% onto the cost of a typical house, being able to deliver sort of net zero cement and concrete,” Adeleke said.

Another possibility? Use less concrete as we build cities, said Jay Koh of the Lightsmith Group, a climate-focused private equity firm. 

“If you converted areas back into parkland or greenery, then that has a much more absorptive capacity for flood events or for rain events that are increasingly happening,” Koh said.

Essentially, less gray infrastructure and more green.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:40 PM PDT
27:59
2:27 PM PDT
30:31
7:34 AM PDT
10:29
3:11 AM PDT
8:55
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on