Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

New study indicates finances are putting some adults off having children

Samantha Fields Jul 29, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

New study indicates finances are putting some adults off having children

Samantha Fields Jul 29, 2024
Heard on:
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We’ve known for a while now that fewer adults are having kids. The fertility rate hit a historic low last year. And a new survey from the Pew Research Center finds that finances are becoming a bigger factor in people’s decisions about whether to become parents.

Among adults under 50 who say they’re unlikely to have kids, 36% say a major reason is that they can’t afford them. That’s compared to just 12% of adults over 50 who don’t have kids.

People don’t have kids for all sorts of reasons: They don’t want to, they aren’t able to, they don’t meet a partner in time. Increasingly, a lot of younger people are also weighing the cost, according to Juliana Horowitz at Pew Research.

“Younger adults are more likely to have college debt than their parents’ generation. They’re also more likely to live in their parents’ home,” she said. “And so there are some financial circumstances that might be leading them to say that — at least right now — they can’t afford to raise a child.”

It’s not surprising that so many younger people are feeling that way these days, per Elyssa Schmier at the advocacy group MomsRising.

“If you think about just the first six years of a child’s life, that is so expensive,” she said.

The cost of diapers alone was shocking to Schmier when she first had a kid. Then, of course, there’s child care, which can be as much or more than rent or a mortgage.

And there’s just not much support for parents, Schmier added — financial or otherwise.

“If we had policies in this country, investments in things like paid leave, child care, full expansion of the Child Tax Credit, housing that was affordable, I think a lot of the concerns would be subdued,” she said.

And if those concerns were subdued, more people just might choose to have kids.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:46 AM PDT
6:39
3:09 AM PDT
9:55
Jul 26, 2024
28:19
Jul 26, 2024
25:51
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
Election 2024
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
My Analog Life
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?