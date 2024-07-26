Senate advances bills that boost privacy and safety for kids

The News Fix

Boosting privacy and safety for kids and teens. Senators moved a pair of bills forward this week— the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act 2.0 — that would give privacy standards an update for the 21st century.

Taking “reasonable steps” to prevent harm. If passed, the laws would force tech companies to restrict content for age-restricted products like alcohol and tobacco and censor content that promotes harmful behaviors like violence, suicide and disordered eating.

The bills would also require platforms to add optional parental controls, eliminate addictive features like video autoplay and ban targeted advertising for users ages 17 and under.

Safety vs. speech. Civil liberties groups that oppose the bills have said the proposed definitions of harm are too broad and therefore could be politicized.

Challenges remain. While Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expects to easily pass the bills in the Senate, the House of Representatives hasn’t shown a similar sense of urgency. Republicans voted Thursday to start the August recess a week early after failing to push forward several key spending bills.

Smart in a Shot

Breaking, a style of dance that originated in the United States in the 1970s, makes its Olympic debut.David Balogh/Getty Images

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris kick off today, with 329 medal events planned for 32 different sports, including the debut of breaking and the return of sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing. The Paris organizers said they chose these sports because they’re easy for beginners to pick up and popular with young, social media-savvy fans.

Maintaining relevance is crucial for the International Olympic Committee to justify the more than $3 billion it’s charging media companies to broadcast and stream the games. But many of the criteria that the IOC uses to select new events relate to much more practical concerns.

Games organizers dropped polo as an Olympic sport in the ’30s because it was too expensive to host — each team needs at least 25 polo ponies and matches are played on pitches about nine times bigger than a football field.

The host city of the Games also gets to weigh in on which sports get added, often at the expense of others that are less popular in its country. That helps explain why baseball and softball won’t compete in 2024, but will return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Whether karate returns to future games is less clear.(This writer argues that the return of the Olympic tug of war would be highly entertaining.)

The Numbers

For McDonald’s, it’s the summer of “value.” The fast food chain is extending their new value meal deal into August, and other chains are adding their own to win back cost-conscious consumers. Let’s do the numbers.

100%

When FinanceBuzz reviewed 10 popular items at McDonald’s, it found average prices doubled over the last decade. In that same period, overall inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 31%. (Prices at McDonald’s vary greatly depending on location, a limitation FinanceBuzz disclosed in its methodology.)

$5

The $5 value meal offer was only supposed to last until the end of July, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. will keep offering it for the rest of summer. Business Insider estimated that ordering all the items included in the meal on their own would cost $10.26 before tax.

-2.2%

Offering value doesn’t always lead to growth. When McDonald’s launched its $1, $2, $3 Dollar Menu in 2018, U.S. traffic still declined 2.2% that year. Fast food restaurants face stiffer competition these days from fast casual restaurants like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.

80%

Fast food also has a perception problem, as 80% of people now consider it a luxury.

$20

The cost of fast food has outpaced inflation, but so have wages. California raised the minimum wage for fast food chain employees from $16 per hour to $20 per hour in April. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the move hasn’t reduced the number of jobs available, but some franchise owners told the Associated Press they’ve cut hours to control costs.

