“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Jodi Gebarowski is the type of person who refuses to throw empty Cool Whip containers away. “I get it from my grandma,” Gebarowski said. “She always did that.”

A reusable bag made from chicken feed packaging. (Courtesy of Jodi Gerabowski)

That “reduce, reuse, recycle” philosophy instilled in her by her grandmother has turned into a business. Gebarowski turns old bags for goat, chicken, dog and other pet food into reusable grocery bags.

“In the last six years, I have collected over 20,000 empty feed bags,” she said.

This all started in 2018, when Gebarowski began operating a small dairy farm in southeastern Idaho. She noticed that the plastic bags her goat feed came in were made of the same material as many reusable grocery bags. “It’s woven in a biaxial roll pattern that gives it all of its durability and stability,” she said.

After watching a tutorial on YouTube, she made her first reusable bag and gave it to a friend. Soon she was collecting empty feed bags from dozens of farms in her rural community.

Today, Gerabowski said she spends about four to six hours a day making and selling bags on her website, craft fairs and other community events.

“It makes you feel really good,” she said. “My grandmother, she absolutely loves it.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.