Charcuterie owner offers a feast for the eyes

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Shandra Turner is the owner of the Bougie Grazer, a charcuterie and small bites catering business in Atlanta.

Turner worked in property management for 25 years before she started the Bougie Grazer. “COVID definitely tested my resilience in the industry,” she said about her decision to leave her last job. She began making and selling charcuterie boards, Turner said, as a way to get off the couch.

“When I first started, I had no idea what I was doing, I just knew that it was therapeutic for me. I never thought about how much the packaging costs, how much the label cost, how much all these different components to build that box cost. I probably paid like $15 per box and only sold it for 10 bucks.”

Now, in addition to selling large-scale charcuterie boards she calls graze tables, she offers charcuterie-making workshops at her brick-and-mortar location in downtown Atlanta.

“Right now, I’m having fun with my business, I’m meeting so many people. And you know, this is best for my mental health,” she said.

