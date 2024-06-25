Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Introducing “My Analog Life”

Maria Hollenhorst and Sofia Terenzio Jun 25, 2024
We want to hear your stories about obsolete work technology, like the typewriter in the image above. Kateryna Rodak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
We want to hear your stories about obsolete work technology, like the typewriter in the image above. Kateryna Rodak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Hey — remember work before Zoom? How about smartphones? Or email? Or the internet? Technology has changed a lot of jobs and changed them fast.  

In a new series called “My Analog Life,” we’re looking back at how work used to get done. 

Whether it’s firing up a Telex Machine, navigating with paper maps, or dialing up a rotary phone, we want to hear your memories of work from way back when, whether you remember it fondly, or not. 

Write to us using the form below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “My Analog Life.”

My Analog Life

