Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The RV market may be picking up speed again

Stephanie Hughes Jun 20, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shipments of recreational vehicles are on track to be up 10% this year compared to last. Above, an RV show in February 2023. Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images

The RV market may be picking up speed again

Stephanie Hughes Jun 20, 2024
Heard on:
Shipments of recreational vehicles are on track to be up 10% this year compared to last. Above, an RV show in February 2023. Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Winnebago, the well-known recreational vehicle company, will file its quarterly financial results Thursday. Whether or not the report reveals a smooth path for Winnebago, the larger RV industry has been on more of a roller coaster. A few years back, an unprecedented number of RVs were sold, which was followed by a drop. But the RV market may be picking up speed again.

People who wanted to try the RV life during the pandemic had fewer options when demand was high, so they bought more or less whatever was available. 

“And now they’re like, ‘I love the lifestyle. But I’d actually like, you know, bunk beds,'” said Monika Geraci with the RV Industry Association.

Shipments of RVs are on track to be up 10% this year compared to last, she said. Most of those are travel trailers — the kind you hook to the back of your car — that generally cost between $25,000 and $45,000. 

A lot of buyers finance those purchases, and Geraci said some are taking the leap, if they can.

“Interest rates aren’t continuing to rise, so people are more comfortable with where the interest rates are,” she said.

If rates go back down, she thinks RV sales will go up even more. Also, owners’ changing needs can lead them to trade in, said industry consultant Chris Dougherty. Some become empty nesters. 

“So they may go to something either smaller or larger that’s set up for couples,” he said.

And the RV you want when you’re in your 60s is not the same as when you’re hitting the road with two kids, the cat and the dog.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:33 AM PDT
1:05
7:00 AM PDT
7:11
3:08 AM PDT
10:19
3:00 AM PDT
2:26
Jun 19, 2024
26:27
Jun 19, 2024
48:49
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
A drop in bond yields could signal a long-awaited break for would-be homebuyers
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
The Treasury Department and IRS announce new plan to close tax loophole
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
From "gay neighborhoods" to "gay regions," how LGBTQ community spaces are changing
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.
A Warmer World
Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.