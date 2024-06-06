Share your wedding spending regrets!
Share your wedding spending regrets!
Wedding season is here, and couples everywhere are spending loads of cash on custom cocktail napkins and monogrammed mugs. So inquiring minds want to know: Did you shell out for a DJ that played your do-not-play songs? Splurge on a cake that no one ate? DIY’d disastrous centerpieces? Send us your matrimonial spending regrets and we might feature it in a story!
