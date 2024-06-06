A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Share your wedding spending regrets! 

Marketplace Staff Jun 6, 2024
Share Now on:
Share
mofles/Getty Images

Share your wedding spending regrets! 

Marketplace Staff Jun 6, 2024
mofles/Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Wedding season is here, and couples everywhere are spending loads of cash on custom cocktail napkins and monogrammed mugs. So inquiring minds want to know: Did you shell out for a DJ that played your do-not-play songs? Splurge on a cake that no one ate? DIY’d disastrous centerpieces? Send us your matrimonial spending regrets and we might feature it in a story!

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:33 AM PDT
1:05
6:51 AM PDT
8:11
3:05 AM PDT
13:56
Jun 5, 2024
28:06
Jun 5, 2024
12:14
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy