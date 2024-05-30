“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Victor Zamudio is one of four owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co., a Latino-owned brewery and eatery in South Gate, California.

The brewery opened last summer in August of 2023. But getting the business up and running was no easy feat. Zamudio said they had anticipated the build out to take about a year. Instead, due to pandemic-related setbacks, it took three.

“We purchased our brewing equipment from a manufacturer that was based out of China,” said Zamudio. “And so, our brewing equipment sat in China on a port for about six months before it was able to be shipped out.”

While still in an investment period, the business looks to be profitable with in the next two to three years.

As a South Gate native, Zamudio says that being a small business owner in the community he grew up in has had an impact on him.

“It’s very exciting to be able to serve as a beacon for others to say, ‘Hey, they’ve done it, they’re from the community. Why can’t we do it as well?'”

To hear the rest of Zamudio’s story, click the audio player above.

Stainless steel fermenters located in the back of the brewery at Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA.

