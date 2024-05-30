A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

Brewery owner wants to make a difference in his community

Sofia Terenzio May 30, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Victor Zamudio (left) and Hugo Sanchez (right) are two of four owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA. Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace
My Economy

Brewery owner wants to make a difference in his community

Sofia Terenzio May 30, 2024
Heard on:
Victor Zamudio (left) and Hugo Sanchez (right) are two of four owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA. Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Victor Zamudio is one of four owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co., a Latino-owned brewery and eatery in South Gate, California.

The brewery opened last summer in August of 2023. But getting the business up and running was no easy feat. Zamudio said they had anticipated the build out to take about a year. Instead, due to pandemic-related setbacks, it took three.

“We purchased our brewing equipment from a manufacturer that was based out of China,” said Zamudio. “And so, our brewing equipment sat in China on a port for about six months before it was able to be shipped out.”

While still in an investment period, the business looks to be profitable with in the next two to three years.

As a South Gate native, Zamudio says that being a small business owner in the community he grew up in has had an impact on him.

“It’s very exciting to be able to serve as a beacon for others to say, ‘Hey, they’ve done it, they’re from the community. Why can’t we do it as well?'”

To hear the rest of Zamudio’s story, click the audio player above.

Stainless steel fermenters located in the back of the brewery at Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:27 PM PDT
11:55
4:06 PM PDT
30:40
2:38 PM PDT
1:05
7:51 AM PDT
8:38
May 30, 2024
8:01
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy