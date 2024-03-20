“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Arielle Clark is the owner of Sis Got Tea, a Black, LGBTQ, disabled-owned tea shop and cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides serving teas and other drinks, the shop holds sober events like open mic nights, poetry slams and clinics.

When Clark registered her business in 2019, she planned to get a bank loan to help her open a storefront. But when her applications were denied, she had to pivot. “I shifted my focus to online store sales, and I ended up getting my first business-to-business relationships and opening my online store around March of that year,” Clark said.

Over the next few years, growing online sales and support from the community helped her open a physical location in 2023.

“There have been ups and downs, and we’re learning a lot along the way,” said Clark. “But I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

Click the audio player above to hear Clark’s story.