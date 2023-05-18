Vendor fees are among the biggest expense for Reno food truck

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

There is nothing better than a nice cold cup of frozen yogurt on a hot summer day. Or at least that’s the opinion of Debey Grimes, owner of the TukTuk YumYum Sweet Treats food truck in Reno, Nevada. But after opening up her truck, Grimes didn’t expect her biggest expense to be getting a parking spot at fairs and festivals.

“Some of the bigger events coming up here with one of our bigger promoters, which is like $300,” said Grimes. “And then last year, we participated in like a really big event that was like 10,000 people. And that one when was upwards [of] $1,000 to participate in. So those are a big upfront cost for us.”

But ultimately, the cost is worth the reward. And that reward is the enjoyment of working on the truck — not in an office.

All of this personal adventure with frozen yogurt began on a hot summer day. “TukTuk YumYum came about because we wanted frozen yogurt on a really hot day,” Grimes said. “But the actual start of that really came after being tired from the weight of the pandemic restrictions. And so we wanted to move away from traditional work and reshape our own economy.”

(Courtesy Debey Grimes) (Courtesy Debey Grimes)

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.