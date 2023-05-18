Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

Vendor fees are among the biggest expense for Reno food truck

Nicholas Guiang May 18, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
TukTuk YumYum operates out of a 3-wheeled rickshaw the owners bought from Italy and built from scratch. Courtesy Debey Grimes
My Economy

Vendor fees are among the biggest expense for Reno food truck

Nicholas Guiang May 18, 2023
Heard on:
TukTuk YumYum operates out of a 3-wheeled rickshaw the owners bought from Italy and built from scratch. Courtesy Debey Grimes
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

There is nothing better than a nice cold cup of frozen yogurt on a hot summer day. Or at least that’s the opinion of Debey Grimes, owner of the TukTuk YumYum Sweet Treats food truck in Reno, Nevada. But after opening up her truck, Grimes didn’t expect her biggest expense to be getting a parking spot at fairs and festivals.

“Some of the bigger events coming up here with one of our bigger promoters, which is like $300,” said Grimes. “And then last year, we participated in like a really big event that was like 10,000 people. And that one when was upwards [of] $1,000 to participate in. So those are a big upfront cost for us.”

But ultimately, the cost is worth the reward. And that reward is the enjoyment of working on the truck — not in an office.

All of this personal adventure with frozen yogurt began on a hot summer day. “TukTuk YumYum came about because we wanted frozen yogurt on a really hot day,” Grimes said. “But the actual start of that really came after being tired from the weight of the pandemic restrictions. And so we wanted to move away from traditional work and reshape our own economy.”

A small ice cream truck is parked in front of a large mural of a fish and bumblebee.
(Courtesy Debey Grimes)
A person scoops a topping onto a swirl of frozen yogurt.
(Courtesy Debey Grimes)

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PDT
26:20
10:01 AM PDT
52:42
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
7:25 AM PDT
8:05
3:04 AM PDT
7:39
May 17, 2023
17:04
May 12, 2023
16:07
The price of eggs
This Is Uncomfortable
The price of eggs
The cost of secrets
This Is Uncomfortable
The cost of secrets
Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
Marketplace Morning Report
Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
Creatives compete in first AI fashion week. How will it impact the industry?
Marketplace Tech
Creatives compete in first AI fashion week. How will it impact the industry?

It’s $5 Friday! 

Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now! 

Donate Now