My Economy

As recreation makes a comeback, a local arcade celebrates surviving the pandemic

Sarah Leeson May 15, 2023
Jamie York says Game Underground was quiet during the pandemic — but quiet isn't good in his business.
Jamie York says Game Underground was quiet during the pandemic — but quiet isn't good in his business.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

In total, Americans are projected to spend more than $550 billion on recreation this year. Back in 2019, that number peaked to just under $520 billion. So, it’s fair to say that there’s some pent-up demand for having a good time outside of the house.

And just as movie theaters and amusement parks are bouncing back, classic arcades are finding a second life too.

Jamie York is the owner of Game Underground, an arcade and video game store in Waltham, Massachusetts. He joined us to share what surviving the pandemic meant for the shop.

