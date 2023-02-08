We want your “shrinkflation” stories

You’re not imagining it: Some of the items you buy all the time are getting smaller, yet somehow you’re still coughing up the same price you always do. It’s a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation.”

Over the past year, we’ve heard a lot about inflation, witnessing it firsthand on grocery store shelves. Meat, egg and vegetable prices have all gone up, with consumer prices overall rising to 40-year highs.

But “shrinkflation” is a stealthy form of inflation — a packaging tactic that’s easy for consumers to overlook, but still eats away at your wallet.

Maybe your paper towels have fewer sheets. Perhaps your laundry detergent is a few ounces less. Or maybe your bag of chips feels lighter. But the prices haven’t gone down.

We want to know what products you’ve noticed are undergoing “shrinkflation.” Share your experience, along with any photos you can snap, at shrinkflation@marketplace.org. We may contact you for further details or use your submission in a future story.