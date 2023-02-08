Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

👀 Noticed fewer chips in the bag? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your "shrinkflation" stories.

We want your “shrinkflation” stories

Feb 8, 2023
Packages of 4.5 ounce Chobani Flips, that were previously 5.3 ounces, are displayed on a shelf at Target. Some companies are using a tactic known as "shrinkflation," where the product gets smaller, but the price stays the same. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You’re not imagining it: Some of the items you buy all the time are getting smaller, yet somehow you’re still coughing up the same price you always do. It’s a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation.”

Over the past year, we’ve heard a lot about inflation, witnessing it firsthand on grocery store shelves. Meat, egg and vegetable prices have all gone up, with consumer prices overall rising to 40-year highs.

But “shrinkflation” is a stealthy form of inflation — a packaging tactic that’s easy for consumers to overlook, but still eats away at your wallet. 

Maybe your paper towels have fewer sheets. Perhaps your laundry detergent is a few ounces less. Or maybe your bag of chips feels lighter. But the prices haven’t gone down.

We want to know what products you’ve noticed are undergoing “shrinkflation.” Share your experience, along with any photos you can snap, at shrinkflation@marketplace.org. We may contact you for further details or use your submission in a future story.

