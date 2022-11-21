How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

My Economy

Prepping the party for a winter World Cup

Nicholas Guiang Nov 21, 2022
The Nomad World Pub's World Cup event in Milwaukee draws thousands each day over the course of the monthlong tournament. Courtesy Michael Eitel
Prepping the party for a winter World Cup

The Nomad World Pub's World Cup event in Milwaukee draws thousands each day over the course of the monthlong tournament. Courtesy Michael Eitel
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Every four years, soccer captures the eyes and hearts of the globe. Young and old crowd living rooms and bars bearing the crest of their country, fostering the hope that their team might prevail. For a month, the world stops to relish the grandiosity that is the World Cup.

For those unable to attend, Michael Eitel, owner of the Nomad World Pub in Milwaukee, hosts a monthlong watch party for fans. For every World Cup since ’98, Eitel and the Nomad have enjoyed wall-to-wall soccer festivities, no matter the time of year or family obligations.

“I have a very fond memory of wearing my infant daughter in a BabyBjorn while working during the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan at 5:30 in the morning,” Eitel said.

But this year’s World Cup presents new challenges because it’s the first to be held in the winter and the first since the pandemic. And while he’s hesitant to say this will be his best yet, Eitel knows that nothing — not even single-digit temperatures — can stop him or the fans from reveling in the Beautiful Game.

  • Thousands crowd the plaza outside The Nomad World Pub for the final match of the 2014 World Cup.
    Thousands crowd the plaza outside The Nomad World Pub for the final match of the 2014 World Cup. (Courtesy Michael Eitel)
  • Team USA fans cheer on the team during a group stage match of the 2014 World Cup.
    USA fans cheer on the team during a group stage match of the 2014 World Cup. (Courtesy Michael Eitel)

