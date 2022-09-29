Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With midterm elections approaching, help us make everyone smarter about the economy. Donate Now

Help us improve Econ Extra Credit

The Econ Extra Credit Team Sep 29, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Getty Images

Help us improve Econ Extra Credit

The Econ Extra Credit Team Sep 29, 2022
Heard on:
Getty Images

We hope you are enjoying Econ Extra Credit! We want to hear what you think about our current format and where we should take the series and the newsletter in 2023.  

Will you complete a brief survey to help us out? It should take less than five minutes. 

As an incentive, those who complete the survey will find out our October film selection a week before we announce it in the newsletter.  

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
2:55
7:50 AM PDT
7:08
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
2:39 AM PDT
5:55
Sep 28, 2022
15:25
Sep 28, 2022
25:46
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid
Hurricane Ian has many thinking about the resilience of the electric grid
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?
Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?
Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations
Pay transparency laws are changing the rules for salary negotiations