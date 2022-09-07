This Arizona esthetician is glad she joined the “great resignation”

Last year, more than 40 million workers joined the “great resignation,” leaving their jobs in search of better benefits, fulfillment in a different career or … happiness. That trend is continuing. Each month this year, more than 4 million Americans have left their jobs, according to the Department of Labor.

About a year ago, we held a roundtable with a few workers who had left their jobs in search of something different. We caught up with one of the workers, Shauna Kruse. At the beginning of the pandemic, Kruse was a co-owner of a bicycling studio in Pittsburgh. As the pandemic wore on, she wanted more control over her life, her finances and her happiness. So she moved her family across the country to Arizona and went back to school to become an esthetician.

Now, a year later, Kruse is excited about her new career in beauty, and her family is enjoying their new life in Arizona.

“It just seemed very natural, actually, to go into something where I was, you know, literally face to face with helping people feel their very best,” Kruse said. “I don’t regret leaving Pennsylvania, but I appreciate the lessons I learned there.”

