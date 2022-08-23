The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

My Economy

This fourth-generation farmer cultivates new ideas

Anais Amin Aug 23, 2022
Amber Balakian, a co-owner of Balakian Farms in Fresno, California. "It's not always easy to make those changes ... but I think it's worth it in the end,” she says. Ariana Velazquez
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

The people of Balakian Farms. (Michele Thomas)

Amber Balakian is a fourth-generation farmer and a co-owner of Balakian Farms in Fresno, California. The farm was established in 1925 after Amber’s great-grandfather immigrated to California’s Central Valley during the Armenian genocide

With deep family roots come rooted business practices, but that hasn’t stopped Balakian from offering up new ideas. “Things that I’ve looked into changing, I guess, the biggest one is focusing on social media to kind of increase our brand awareness. And for us, Instagram is just where it’s at.” This move has attracted new retailers and business opportunities for Balakian Farms. “It’s not always easy to make those changes and it takes time and you get frustrated, but I think it’s worth it in the end.”

