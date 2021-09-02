CDC urges unvaccinated people to avoid Labor Day travel

Don’t travel for Labor Day if you’re not vaccinated. That is the latest recommendation from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky this week. But will those who haven’t gotten the shot actually cancel their holiday plans?

When Neil Desai in Chicago canceled the family reunion trip this weekend, his 4-year-old and 7-year-old were like, “ah, you know in kid fashion, ‘oh, man!’”

His kids were excited to visit the water park in Atlanta and play basketball with their cousins. Desai and his wife are vaccinated, but his kids are too young.

“We just didn’t want to risk anything by traveling and also just being around large amounts of family,” he said.

So, Desai is following recommendations and will have a Chicago staycation instead. But will unvaccinated adults be swayed by the CDC “no travel” guidance?

Erin Francis-Cummings is with Destination Analyst Research, which surveys travelers weekly. She doesn’t expect unvaccinated travelers to cancel plans.

“Like for example, they’re far less likely than vaccinated travelers to say that the delta variant has impacted their travel plans in any way,” she said.

That said, she points out that the majority of travelers – about 71% – say they are vaccinated.