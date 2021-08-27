Banks can be an obstacle for sites like OnlyFans

OnlyFans has reversed its ban on sexually explicit material to the relief of the platform’s content creators. The company said its banking partners have given assurances that they will “support all genres of creators.” OnlyFans and its banks came to an agreement this time, but these disputes may always not be easily settled.

Adult businesses have always faced a lot of barriers. The latest hurdle? Financial institutions.

Mike Stabile is with the adult content advocacy group Free Speech Coalition.

“Banks are skittish, and they don’t want to be associated with these brands, even though they like the money,” he said.

Banks have reason to be hesitant, said University of Alabama law professor Julie Hill. They have to be mindful of federal laws meant to stop them from enabling illegal activities like sex trafficking. And, she said, porn sites also pose inconveniences to banks – like disputed charges.

“The spouse gets the credit card bill, they see uh OnlyFans, what’s that? They go online, they look it up. They’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ They ask the other spouse, you know, ‘what’s going on here? Are you paying for porn?’”

Hill said we shouldn’t read too much into the agreement OnlyFans has made with its financial partners, adding that banks are always reevaluating their risks.