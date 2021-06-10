Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

COVID-19

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

Scott Tong and Mitchell Hartman Jun 10, 2021
Kira-Yan/Getty Images
Kira-Yan/Getty Images

As of June 10, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).

U.S.‌ COVID cases the past week:  -1%

Americans with at least one COVID vaccine dose: 52%

Mexicans with at least one dose: 19%

Kenyans with at least one dose: 2%

Initial jobless claims over the past year

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Inflation, new and used cars, May: +7.3% over last year 

Overall inflation, May: +5% over last year

“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.

Latest Updates : COVID-19

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

