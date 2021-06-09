Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

As of June 9, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).

U.S.‌ COVID cases the past week: -11%

Americans with at least one COVID vaccine dose: 51.7%

Indians with at least one dose: 14%

Indonesians with at least one dose: 7%

U.S. labor force, native- and foreign-born

Small businesses with unfilled job openings: 48% (rising)

30-year fixed mortgage last week (Mortgage Bankers data): 3.15% (falling)

“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.