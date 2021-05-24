Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.

Most adults in the U.S. have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that doesn’t mean everyone is ready to start dining out and going to concerts.

Sarah Chaney Cambon, an economics reporter at The Wall Street Journal, looked into who’s been spending in the recovery thus far. She found evidence that unvaccinated people were spending more on restaurants and leisure than people who were vaccinated. Marketplace host Amy Scott spoke with Chaney Cambon about her reporting and what it says about the state of the recovery.