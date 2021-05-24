Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.

Amy Scott and Sean McHenry May 24, 2021
Customers inside a bar in North Hollywood. In order to enter, they must provide proof of vaccination. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Most adults in the U.S. have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that doesn’t mean everyone is ready to start dining out and going to concerts.

Sarah Chaney Cambon, an economics reporter at The Wall Street Journal, looked into who’s been spending in the recovery thus far. She found evidence that unvaccinated people were spending more on restaurants and leisure than people who were vaccinated. Marketplace host Amy Scott spoke with Chaney Cambon about her reporting and what it says about the state of the recovery.

