Today’s numbers: The COVID economy
As of March 18, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
U.S. COVID-19 deaths, 7-day average: 1,090 (falling)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases, 7-day average: 55,398 (falling)
COVID vaccine doses administered: 113 million (76% of doses shipped)
Americans 18 or older vaccinated — at least one dose: 29%
U.S. COVID positivity rate, 7-day average: 4.7% (falling)
Global clean energy investment
Projected U.S. economic growth 2021 (Federal Reserve): 5.8-6.6%
Projected U.S. inflation 2021 (Federal Reserve): 2.0-2.3%
Housing permits–February: -10.8% (from January 2021)
Total jobless benefits paid in all programs in the past year: $637 billion
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Are more direct payments for COVID relief finally here?
Those “stimulus checks,” as they’re commonly referred to, are hitting bank accounts now. The IRS says a “vast majority” of people will get their payments through direct deposit. But it’s going to take a while to get to everyone who is eligible. Additional batches of payments go out in the coming weeks, either via direct deposit, by mailed check or debit card. And over that time, brands will be competing to capture consumer spending. Deals and other offers are likely to appear online, where people have already been shopping during the pandemic.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
