COVID-19

Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

Scott Tong and Mitchell Hartman Mar 11, 2021
Kira-Yan/Getty Images
As of March 11, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).

U.S.‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌deaths‌, 7-day average:‌‌ 1,508 (falling)

U.S.‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌new‌ ‌cases‌, 7-day average: 56,971 (falling) ‌ ‌

Americans receiving first COVID vaccine dose: 95 million (75% of doses shipped) 

Americans vaccinated (total population) — at least one dose: 18.8%

U.S. COIVD positivity rate, 7-day average: 5.4% (falling)

Approved stimulus bill — child tax credit: $3,600 (up from $2,000)

Approved stimulus package — unemployment supplement: +5 more months 

Initial unemployment claims (state programs)–most recent week: 712,000

Continuing unemployment claims (all programs): 20,116,302

“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.

When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?

Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.

I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?

Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.

How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?

More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.

