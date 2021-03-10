What tax questions do you have this year?
The COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting how you’re navigating tax season this year.
People have moved to different states and collected unemployment benefits, raising questions about how to handle an already confusing process. The IRS’ phone lines have also been backed up, meaning it can take a while to get through to the agency. While we can’t offer financial advice, we can ask the experts to weigh in on your most pressing concerns.
As the April 15 deadline approaches, Marketplace wants to know if you have any tax questions. Let us know what you want answered using the form below.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?
Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
